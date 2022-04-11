ROCK HILL, S.C. — Morganton (N.C.) Freedom freshman Amore Connelly is laying the groundwork for what could be an exciting recruitment.

Connelly combines great size for a point guard at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, impressive athleticism and the potential to be an Alpha dog. He helped Freedom go 18-8 this past season and has split time between Big Shots Heat Elite 2025 and Team United 15s. The latter went 4-0 in Orlando in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.