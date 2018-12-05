Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State is expected to be down two keys players for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.



Junior receiver Kelvin Harmon, who had over 1,000 yards receiving each of the past two season and was first-team All-ACC in 2018, announced Monday that he was turning pro and would not play in the bowl game. Harmon is considered a potential first-round draft choice.

First-team All-ACC and fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday presumably signing with agent Erik Burkhardt, the same agent who signed deals with former Wolfpack players Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Samuels last year. An NC State spokesperson could not directly confirm that Pratt was skipping the bowl but presumed that was the case.

Pratt finished the season second in the ACC in total tackles with 104, one behind UNC’s Cole Holcomb. Had he played in the bowl game he could have been the first NC State player to lead the league in tackles since Levar Fisher in 2000. Fisher remains the only Wolfpacker to top the conference in that category.

Pratt also had a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries and shared the team lead with six sacks and two forced fumbles, despite missing the game at Chapel Hill with an injury. He was NC State’s first linebacker since Nate Irving in 2010 to be named first-team All-ACC. The last linebacker to make any all-conference squads was Terrell Manning in 2011.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Brock Miller started that UNC game, accumulating six tackles in Pratt’s absence, and presumably would start the Gator Bowl if Pratt is skipping the game. Miller finished the year with 16 tackles, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he nearly returned for a touchdown against East Carolina.

Another option could be starting sophomore linebacker Louis Acceus, who had 22 tackles and a quarterback hurry during the season while primarily backing up redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore in the middle.