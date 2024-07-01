Samuel Turner

Other than the weeks leading up to National Signing Day in December, there is no busier time in the recruiting calendar now than the month of June. The ACC had 123 commitments last month. Today, we look at which programs won June and which ones didn’t with the 2025 class. RELATED: ACC Team Recruiting Rankings MORE GORNEY: Recruiting Rumor Mill | Biggest decommitments of June

GEORGIA TECH - 17

It was a wild and busy month for Georgia Tech as the coaching staff took full advantage of June with 17 of the team's 20 commitments coming. Prospects from the state of Georgia were targeted the most and then every one of those pledges came from the Southeast, led by four-star ATH Dalen Penson and four-star WR Samuel Turner, a major win as Georgia and others were pursuing him.

DUKE - 13

First-year coach Manny Diaz and his staff did not waste time in June as more than half of Duke's recruiting class came together in June. The Blue Devils' main focus was regional prospects but they also landed big commitments from Arizona and California as well. ATH Bradley Gompers from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic and Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy high three-star safety Kolbe Harmon lead the way.

BOSTON COLLEGE - 12

First-year coach Bill O'Brien and his coaching staff were really busy this month as the Eagles landed more than half of their recruiting class. There were no four-stars among the group but Boston College went to Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater for high three-star receiver Semaj Fleming and the Eagles flipped Tulsa (Okla.) Union three-star QB Shaker Reisig from Utah as BC loaded up on talented skill prospects.

PITTSBURGH - 12

Eighteen prospects have committed to Pitt so far in this recruiting class with 12 coming in June alone as the Panthers wasted no time loading up. No commit was higher-ranked than the one who came right toward the end of June in four-star cornerback Mason Alexander from Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern. Roswell, Ga., running back Synkwan Smith could be a sleeper among the group.

SYRACUSE - 10

Is the Syracuse class basically done already? The Orange have 25 commitments after landing nine more in June and now have more pledges than any other program in the ACC. Rochester (N.Y.) Aquinas Institute three-star defensive end Quante Gillians leads the way.

MIAMI - 8

NC STATE - 8

Eight of NC State's 12 commitments came in June but the Wolfpack still sit toward the bottom of the ACC team rankings. Still, it was a great month as four-star in-state wide receiver Je'rel Bolder, high three-star Jamar Browder and high three-star DB Cam Strong jumped in the class as well.

LOUISVILLE - 7

While also busy in the transfer portal, Louisville landed seven of its 11 total commitments in June although the Cardinals still only have one four-star in the class. LB Caleb Matelau, DB Micah Rice and DE Tyrone Burrus are all one notch from four-star status though.

STANFORD - 7

Stanford went all over the country to load up in June as is usual for the Cardinal and while DT Kole Briehler was the lone four-star, three-star receiver JonAnthony Hall was another major pickup as he picked the Cardinal over Notre Dame, Purdue and others.

VIRGINIA TECH - 7

The Hokies have only 12 total commitments heading into July and more than half the class was added in June with some big recruiting wins. Four-star DT Christian Evans is the highlight player and then high three-star ATH Jeffrey Overton Jr. was a big win as well. Five of the seven pledges were in-state commitments as the Hokies are looking to build from inside out.

CAL - 6

Cal had a productive month but even with six additions the Golden Bears still don't have a four-star commitment and they're sitting No. 64 in the team recruiting rankings. Every commit in June was from the West and Cal added some big-time prospects led by athletes Jae'on Young and Tre' Harrison.

FLORIDA STATE - 5

SMU - 3

SMU still has only 11 commitments and has the No. 58 class nationally as the Mustangs added just three prospects in June. Landing three-star running back Dramekco Green from Conroe, Texas, was a big win though.

VIRGINIA - 3

The Cavaliers came into June with 12 commitments already so they had a nice start to the recruiting class and added just three in the month. Chesterfield (Va.) Matoaca high three-star receiver Dillon Newton-Short leads the way.

CLEMSON - 2

Clemson is going to do things its way – and it's working. The Tigers added just two prospects in the entire month – four-star OL Rowan Byrne and four-star DB Graceson Littleton – but the Tigers have a top-15 class nationally.

NORTH CAROLINA - 2

It was a quiet month for the Tar Heels in landing commitments as they try to stay within the top-50 in the team recruiting rankings. North Carolina landed Katy, Texas, OL Byron Nelson in recent days as well as former Maryland three-star DB commit Julien Horton from Bel Air, Md.

WAKE FOREST - 1