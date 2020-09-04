TheWolfpacker - ACC preseason football picks released

In the latest sure signal that ACC football is happening this fall, the preseason picks were released.

NC State's modest expectations were on display, as the Wolfpack was picked to finish 11th in the conference and had only one player on the All-ACC team — redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill.

However, the Wolfpack will only play one team picked among the top four in the ACC, traveling to UNC on Oct. 24. The Heels are projected to finish third. Conversely, NC State will play all but one team selected to finish 10th or lower.