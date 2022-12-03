Four-star guard Tyler Bailey is one of the top prospects from North Carolina in the 2024 class. Bailey has a list of programs in heavy pursuit, and he spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruitment.

Programs in the mix: “Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Creighton, Butler, VCU and NC State.”

Wake Forest: “I like that they text me every other day, telling me good luck in my games and checking up on me. Coach (Steve) Forbes, he lets me know how the team is doing. It just feels like a family, and they’re in my home town, so they show me a lot of love.”

Virginia Tech: “The coaches text me. I was supposed to go on an unofficial visit before Thanksgiving break, but I didn’t really have time. They show a lot of love.”

Creighton: “They came to a practice like a month ago, the head coach actually. He gave me some great feedback on what I did good and what I needed to work on. We’ve really just been building a relationship from there and talking every other day.”

Butler: “It’s been kind of iffy because the season’s been going on, but they should be coming to watch me during the summer and high school games. They’ve been showing consistent love.”

VCU: “Coach (JD) Byers, we have a good relationship and I text him every now and then. He texts me before games and stuff like that. He’s trying to get me up there to watch a couple of games and get to a practice. We have a good relationship.”

NC State: “Coach Joel Justus checks up on me like every other month. Him and coach (Kevin) Keatts, they text me and see how I’m doing, make sure I’m straight.”

Visit plans: “I probably want to take a visit to Wake Forest.”