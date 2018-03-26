NC State senior punter A.J. Cole has been serving on a missionary trip to Africa every spring break since arriving in Raleigh. Last year he took with him running back Brady Bodine, corner Nicholas Lacy and linebacker Airius Moore. Watching afar from social media was NCSU's then-recently hired safeties coach Aaron Henry.

Henry, who will coach nickels this fall, told Cole then he would join him for the next trip. Henry is not married and does not have children, so spring break for him is an opportunity to get to build further relationships with his team.

For Henry, whose only previous trip outside the mainland United States had been a trip to Cuba, going on the missionary trip with Cole and kicker Kyle Bambard was a true learning experience.

The trip is five days centered around Mountain Park Academy, a boarding school in Kenya. It did not take long for Henry to realize he was in a different world. He had to use bottled water to brush his teeth, wash his hands and put in his contacts. The small level of discomfort paled in comparison to the sacrifices made by the children at the school.

"On one day we fed kids donuts and milk, and you would have thought we wrote them a million dollar check," Henry noted. "The next day we fed them a loaf of bread and a soda, and it was like that was the whole world."

Henry remembered splitting a Snickers bar and giving it to a young child, who then promptly took his piece and broke it up into six pieces to share with other children. On one night, Henry got to talk with 60-70 boys, ages 11 through 18, living on three-level bunk beds in a small dorm that could probably compare in size to the lobby of NC State's indoor practice facility. Others walk three to four miles a day to make it to the school.

"We just had a chance to have a real talk and dialogue," Henry recalled. "They don't have much, but education is key for them. That was the coolest experience."

Perhaps nobody moved Henry as much as Cole did however. When Henry returned, he sat down with head coach Dave Doeren to relay some of the experiences, and he made it clear that "A.J. Cole is a special human being."

"I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Henry said. "Not too many people have his ability."

Henry noted that school officials gave Cole an hour each day to preach to the children.

"I had an honor to sit in with him and kind of chime in, and that kid is special," Henry said. "When you talk about building a program, you want guys in your program that have that kind of ability."

When it was over, Henry felt compelled to do more. For about $25 a month, you can sponsor a child to help provide for his schooling and two meals a day.

"I actually ended up sponsoring eight," Henry admitted. "I don’t know what I was doing, but I sponsored eight. I have a heart for children."