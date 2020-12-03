They were American heroes, though on the eve of the armistice that ended Europe’s Great War in 1918, these survivors of disease, military conflict, drought and bureaucratic mandate hardly felt like it. So thoroughly was NC State’s football team beaten on Nov. 9, 1918 it couldn’t even make it through the entire game. Five minutes into the fourth quarter, team captain William Wagner and head coach Tal Stafford waved the white flag, telling Georgia Tech head coach John Heisman and the rest of the Golden Tornado that they, like the trench-bound German forces in France and Belgium, were surrendering under a constant and withering onslaught. The score, with 10 minutes still to play, was 128-0. Heisman’s defending national championship team, aided by rowdy fans, scored 19 unanswered touchdowns, despite having its two best players, halfbacks Joe “Big Chief” Guyon (a future Pro Football Hall of Fame selection) and Ralph “Buck” Flowers, on the sidelines almost the entire game because of pregame injuries. Four of Tech’s touchdowns were scored by halfback David Barron, who of course was nicknamed “Red,” after German fighter pilot Manfred von Richthofen. End Bill Fincher booted 14 extra points. This was indeed the golden era of the Golden Tornado. In 1916, Heisman’s team embarrassed Cumblerland College 222-0, the most lopsided game in college football history. In 1917, Tech outscored its nine opponents 491 to 17 en route to the famous coach’s first national championship. The game against State was the third 100-point outing in five games, in which Tech outscored its opponents 425-0. NC State, which lost four players to injuries on the opening kickoff, never crossed midfield. All 12 of its passes fell incomplete. Its only two first downs came with the aid of Georgia Tech penalties. The only threat Stafford’s team made at scoring—a 75-yard third quarter fumble return by lineman John “Gus” Ripple—was called back by a phantom offsides infraction. It was a negated play that nonetheless turned Ripple into the state of North Carolina’s first football All-American.

After his team took a 33-0 lead in the first quarter, Heisman put in his second unit. They extended the halftime lead to 75-0. The Hurricane added 53 points in the second half before Stafford and his team called it quits. According to halfback Thomas Park in a 1975 interview with NC State historian Bill Beezley, State College never had a chance. Three times in the early going, Georgia Tech kickoffs sailed into the stands, only to have fans throw the ball back into the end zone, where Georgia Tech recovered the “fumbles” for touchdowns. It was, in short, the most miserable day in NC State football history. Meanwhile, Tech rambled to its 33rd consecutive game without a loss, a 31-0-2 streak that would come to an end in its next game with a 32-0 blowout by Pop Warner’s eventual national champion Pittsburgh. On the surface, it was an overwhelming mismatch of unequal teams that probably shouldn’t have been played. However, State was coming off a 6-2-1 season in 1917, in which it was declared state champion thanks to wins over Guilford, Davidson and Wake Forest (at the time, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill did not play because of disagreements over eligibility). Prospects were so high at the end of the season, an excited Agromeck editor taunted: “The morale of the squad has improved wonderfully, and already each man is looking ahead with keen anticipation to the crisp days of next November. Georgia Tech? Sure. Why not?” Here’s why not: State coach Harry Hartsell was drafted into the U.S. Army for military service. Most of the students became cadets in the Student Army Training Corps. On Oct. 15, more than 30 students were shipped off to training schools around the country, including seven starters from the 1917 football team. Hartsell turned the program over to Stafford, his only assistant, who had a splendid athletics career in baseball and football at State, remembered for completing the first forward pass in school history. But he eventually gave up his low-paying job as a college football coach to become the editor of the NC State Alumni News magazine. The school was fully devoted to military training, which required all 1,017 students to participate in five days of drills and multiple military science classes.

