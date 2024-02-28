Jackson, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, puts West Virginia, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Liberty atop his recruitment in large part because of the connections he has forged with those schools.

West Virginia has been recruiting Jackson since his freshman season and he has developed a strong bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and head coach Neal Brown. Iit also doesn’t hurt that he has made multiple campus visits.

“The fan base is crazy and they show great interest in me and always have since my freshman year. West Virginia is in-state too so that’s a great help,” he said.

Jackson was last on campus for the junior day event at the beginning of February and was able to get another look at the program up close.

“West Virginia was great the last time I visited there. Everything is going well,” he said.

North Carolina State is also one of the top schools on his list and he has felt a comfort level when he has visited campus and been around the coaching staff. And there also is a connection to the program in the fact that his former teammate offensive lineman Robby Martin is on the team.

“It just felt like home right then and there. The coaches showed love not just the coaches but anyone that saw me just stopped and talked to me,” he said.

The in-state athlete also has visited Liberty and the program has shown him great interest in large part because of how he fits into their schemes.

“Their offense is similar to our offense in high school and I really love it,” he said.

Jackson has yet to visit Mississippi State but likes the fact that the program is in the SEC and has a great history to fall back on which he wants to learn even more about.

Each of these programs is targeting Jackson as an athlete with the ability to play on either side of the ball given the fact that he has a skill set that translates to each side.

Jackson plans to visit Liberty in the next couple of weeks and will be back at N.C. State for their annual spring game. He also is in the process of setting up a March visit date back in Morgantown.

For now, Jackson doesn’t have any official visit set but would like to have his recruitment wrapped up in the next couple of months. And with a top four that process should be more easy to manage.



